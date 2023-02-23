"Waris Punjab De" Head Amritpal Singh on Thursday threatened a more violent stir after an FIR against their leader and the arrest of two of his aides. "FIR registered only with a political motive. If they don't cancel the case in 1 hr, Admin will be responsible for whatever happens next. They think we can't do anything, so this show of strength was necessary," Singh was quoted as saying. Supporters of pro-Khalistan Sikh leader launched a major protest and blocked the Jalandhar-Amritsar National Highway near Dhilwan toll plaza in Punjab’s Kapurthala. Punjab: Thousands of Supporters of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief Amritpal Singh Clash With Police in Amritsar (Watch Video).

‘Waris Punjab De’ Head Amritpal Singh Threatens Violent Stir:

#WATCH |Amritsar | 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh says, "...FIR registered only with a political motive. If they don't cancel the case in 1hr, Admin will be responsible for whatever happens next...They think we can't do anything, so this show of strength was necessary..." pic.twitter.com/Cl5Tz5b9wS — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)