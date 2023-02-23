Amritsar, February 23: Thousands of supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh on Thursday staged a massive demonstration in Amritsar to protest against the arrest of Singh's close aide Lovepreet Toofan.

The supporters holding swords and guns in their hands broke through police barricades erected outside Ajnala Police Station.

Supporters of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Clash With Police in Amritsar:

#WATCH | Punjab: Supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh break through police barricades with swords and guns outside Ajnala PS in Amritsar They've gathered outside the PS in order to protest against the arrest of his (Amritpal Singh) close aide Lovepreet Toofan. pic.twitter.com/yhE8XkwYOO — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

Heavy police force has been deployed in the area, and efforts to control the protesters are on. Further details are awaited.

Amritpal Singh is the head of 'Waris Punjab De', a group founded by activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year.

