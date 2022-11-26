Heads of Mission and International organization delegates performed yoga at Kala Pathar beach in Andaman and Nicobar Islands’s Swaraj Dweep today. Swaraj is one of the populated islands in the Andaman with an area of 113 sq. km. and is located 39 km of north-east of Port Blair. Ayurveda, Yoga Effective in Treatment of High-Risk Cases of COVID-19 As per IIT Delhi’s Research

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Heads of Mission and International Organization delegates perform Yoga at Kala Pathar Beach in Swaraj Dweep. pic.twitter.com/niYWEbogyT — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)