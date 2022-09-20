Janata Dal (S) leader CM Ibrahim while speaking on the hijab row said that Hijan and Pallu are same. His comment came as the Supreme Court has been hearing a case on the row. Ibrahim said that President of India takes pallu over her head, Indira Gandhi took pallu over her head so PFI can't be blamed. He further said that women taking pallu over their head is Indian culture. The Karnataka government has alleged in Supreme Court that the hijab row was instigated by the Popular Front of India.

CM Ibrahim Likens Hijab to Pallu:

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Former PM Indira Gandhi used to wear a 'pallu', even the President of India wears a pallu, this is culture of India. Is that 'ghoonghat' a conspiracy by PFI? Whether it's hijab or pallu, it's the same: JD(S) state president CM Ibrahim pic.twitter.com/tiODmV3ll1 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022

