Border Security Force's (BSF's) women contingent "Seema Bhawani" will showcase its stunts at Rajpath on Republic Day Parade 2022. The women contingent rehearsed the students on Monday. News Agency ANI shared the video. Notably, It is the second time when the "Seema Bhawani" to participate in the Republic Day Parade.In 2015, women contingents of the Army, Navy and Air Force had made debut in the national parade.

Here Is The Video:

#WATCH | Border Security Force's women contingent 'Seema Bhawani' is set to showcase its stunts at Rajpath on Republic Day parade This is the 2nd time when the Seema Bhawani team will showcase its stunts at Rajpath during the R-Day parade pic.twitter.com/3KzU7Em2EI — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022

