During the Republic Day 2026 celebrations at a government school in Chhattisgarh's Durg, an inspiring moment of quick thinking was captured when the national flag became entangled during the unfurling ceremony. As dignitaries and teachers struggled with the stuck tricolour, a young school student stepped forward. A video surfaced online shows the student scaling the tall metal pole and reaching the top before going on to manually untangle the flag. The student's act ensured that the national flag could unfurl majestically. The student's selfless act not only saved the ceremony from an awkward delay but also earned him a standing ovation and immediate commendation from local officials present at the venue. PM Narendra Modi Shares Republic Day 2026 Highlights, Calls for Strengthening Constitutional Values to Realise ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Watch Video).

Video Shows Student Scaling Flagpole to Rescue Stuck Tricolour in Durg

