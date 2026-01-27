A video going viral on social media shows a "reel creator" dancing with a woman on stage during Republic Day 2026 celebrations. The alleged incident is said to have taken place during a school event. The "reel creator" identified as Sunil Yadav is seen dancing with a woman on stage at a school event on Republic Day as a patriotic song plays in the background. The viral clip has sparked social media backlash, with netizens questioning the appropriateness of the "romantic" performance during a national celebration. Reacting to the viral video, one user said, "Yeh desh bhakti ho rha hai ya kuch aur", while a second user commented, "Deshbhakt bilkul Nahin lag raha hai". Chhattisgarh: Student Scales Flagpole After National Flag Gets Entangled During Republic Day Celebrations in Durg, Successfully Untangles Tricolour; Video Goes Viral.

'Reel Creator' Dances With Woman During Republic Day Celebrations

Netizens React As Video of 'Reel Creator' Dancing With Woman During Republic Day Celebration Goes Viral

