A CISF jawan’s quick actions helped save the life of a passenger at Chennai Airport who had collapsed after cardiac arrest. A video has emerged of the incident which shows the jawan giving CPR to the passenger to ensure his safety. The man was administered CPR which improved his pulse rate and he was later shifted to a hospital. Since being shared, the video has prompted people to post appreciative comments.

Watch Viral Video:

WATCH | CISF personnel saved the life of a passenger who fell unconscious due to cardiac arrest at Chennai Airport. He was administered CPR which improved his pulse rate & was shifted to hospital. Video Credit: @CISFHQrspic.twitter.com/R8BRctESAr — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) September 25, 2022

