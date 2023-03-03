Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2023, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar invoked Cricket analogy to explain the functioning of the government under its leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jaishankar also went on to address PM Narendra Modi as captain of the team. "With Captain (PM) Modi the net practice starts 6 in the morning and goes on till fairly late...He expects you to take that wicket if he gives you the chance to do it," he added. S Jaishankar Calls on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern in Auckland, Conveys PM Narendra Modi's Greetings.

Jaishankar Uses Cricket Analogy To Explain Govt’s Functioning

