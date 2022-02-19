A massive fire broke out in an empty train at Madhubani railway station in Bihar on Saturday morning. The incident took place in Swatantrata Senani Express. No casualties have been reported so far. The efforts are underway to douse the blaze. Bihar Fire: Blaze Erupts in Swatantrata Senani Express at Madhubani Railway Station (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in an empty train at Madhubani railway station in Bihar pic.twitter.com/Rps2N8gwKk

— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

