Madhubani, February 19: A fire broke out in five coaches of an empty train at Bihar's Madhubani railway station on Saturday.

The incident took place in Swatantrata Senani Express that runs from Jaynagar to New Delhi. Bihar: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Empty Train at Madhubani Railway Station (Watch Video).

Here is the Video:

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in an empty train at Madhubani railway station in Bihar pic.twitter.com/Rps2N8gwKk — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

The station officials and local police have reached the spot and efforts are underway to douse the fire. No injury has been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

