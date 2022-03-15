India's Permanent Representative to UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti explained India's position on the adoption of a resolution on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia at UN General Assembly. He expressed India's concern over phobia against one religion being elevated to the level of an international day, saying there are growing contemporary forms of religiophobia, especially anti-Hindu, anti-Buddhist, and anti-Sikh phobias.

Watch Video:

#WATCH India's Permanent Representative to UN, Amb TS Tirumurti at UN General Assembly on Adoption of Resolution on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia (Source: Permanent Mission of India to UN) pic.twitter.com/1TrgFmKLVe — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2022

