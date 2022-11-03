The country's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh asked people to have patience after they asked him to reclaim PoK i.e. Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. People present in the public meeting organized in Jaisinghpur, Himachal Pradesh, raised slogans of reclaiming POK. Earlier, the defence minister said that the Indian government is committed to implementing the 1994 resolution passed in the Parliament about retrieving the part of Kashmir “under illegal occupation of Pakistan.”

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Jaisinghpur, Himachal Pradesh: "Dhairya rakhiye," says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as some people in a rally being addressed by him say they want PoK pic.twitter.com/mKIAW26lWs — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

