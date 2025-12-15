December 15 marks the anniversary of the death of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of India's most iconic leaders and the architect of modern India. Known as the Iron Man of India, Patel played a crucial role in unifying the country post-independence and ensuring the integration of over 500 princely states into the Indian Union. On this solemn day, several political leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and others, paid tributes to Sardar Patel on his 75th death anniversary. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti 2025: History and Significance of National Unity Day Honouring the ‘Iron Man of India’.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Sardar Patel

लौह पुरुष सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल को उनकी 75वीं पुण्यतिथि पर मेरा सादर नमन। उन्होंने देश को एकसूत्र में पिरोने के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित कर दिया। अखंड और सशक्त भारतवर्ष के निर्माण में उनका अतुलनीय योगदान कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र कभी भुला नहीं सकता। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2025

Amit Shah Remembers Sardar Patel

राष्ट्रीय एकता के प्रतीक, मजबूत भारत के शिल्पकार लौहपुरुष सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल जी को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर नमन करता हूँ। सरदार साहब ने खंड-खंड में बँटे आजाद भारत को तमाम प्रतिकूल परिस्थितियों के बावजूद एकीकृत कर मजबूत राष्ट्र का सुदृढ़ रूप दिया। देश के पहले गृह मंत्री के रूप में माँ… pic.twitter.com/VbhqEsGFEn — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 15, 2025

Nitin Gadkari Pays Tribute to ‘Iron Man of India’

Sharad Pawar Pays Tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

DK Shivakumar Remembers Sardar Patel

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was a visionary leader whose decisive leadership ensured the integration of hundreds of princely states and gave India the strength of unity at a critical moment in history. As Independent India’s first Home Minister, he laid the foundations of strong… pic.twitter.com/aYFfFM1Yr4 — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) December 15, 2025

