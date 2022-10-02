An old bridge in the busy Chandni Chowk area of Pune was demolished during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Edifice Engineering, the firm which razed Supertech group's Twin Towers in Noida on August 28, demolished the bridge through controlled explosion the. The razing of the bridge in Pune is part of a project to improve the traffic situation at the Chandni Chowk junction. As per plan, a flyover will be constructed in its place to ease traffic movement. Noida Twin Tower Demolished, Watch Blast Video: Cloud of Dust Engulfs the Area After Supertech Apex, Ceyane Towers Reduced to Rubble

