It's never easy to say goodbye to your beloved pet, especially if he or she has given you unconditonal love and innumebrable moments of joy. A family in Paralakhemundi in Odisha bid a tearful goodbye to their pet dog, Anjali, & performed its last rites as per traditional rituals yesterday when it died after being with them for 17 yrs. Owner of the dog, Tunnu Gouda also took out a funeral procession for his pet.

Watch Video:

