Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday played drums along with the members of the Indian community before his departure for India from Glasgow. The video of the Prime Minister playing drums surfaced online. Notably, PM Modi was in Glasgow to participate in a leader's event organised by the COP26 presidency around the themes of climate change, mitigation, adaptation and building resilience, clean technology innovation.

Here Is The Video Of PM Modi Playing Drums:

#WATCH PM Modi plays the drums along with members of the Indian community gathered to bid him goodbye before his departure for India from Glasgow, Scotland (Source: Doordarshan) pic.twitter.com/J1zyqnJzBW — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

