Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took part in "Shabad Kirtaan" at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti. Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar. Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion.

Here Is The Video:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in 'Shabad Kirtan' at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti Source: DD pic.twitter.com/pa2YLWqFnE — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

