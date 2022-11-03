In a shocking incident that took place in Rajasthan, Parsadi Lal Meena, State minister of Health Parsadi Lal Meena told Zila Parishad CEO to "get out". A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the incident took place during a meeting held at the Dausa town collectorate. As per reports, the health minister told the CEO to "get out" after the bureaucrat gave an unsatisfactory response regarding the approval of MLA funds. Video: Samajwadi Party Leaders Argue, Fight Over Sitting on a Chair During an Event in UP's Ballia.

CEO of Zila Parishat Told To “Get Out”

#WATCH | Rajasthan: State minister of Health, Parsadi Lal Meena in a meeting being held at the Dausa town collectorate asks the CEO of Zila Parishat to "get out" after the bureaucrat gives an unsatisfactory response regarding approval of MLA funds pic.twitter.com/cEg7JSceAq — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 3, 2022

