In a video that has gone viral on social media, two leaders of the Samajwadi Party can be seen fighting and arguing over a chair. According to reports, the incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. In the 45-second video clip, former SP ministers Vyas Ji God and Kashinath Yadav can be seen arguing and fighting with each other over sitting on a chair. According to reports, the incident took place during an event organised in memory of late SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Well Played Team India! Rahul Gandhi Shares a Spirited Video From Bharat Jodo Yatra To Celebrate India’s Win Over Bangladesh in T20 Cricket World Cup 2022.

SP Leaders Fight Over Chair in Ballia

बलिया में कुर्सी पर बैठने को लेकर सपा के दो पूर्व मंत्रियो व्यास जी गोड़ और काशीनाथ यादव के बीच जमकर नोक झोंक, वीडियो वायरल। pic.twitter.com/DdJ3DPu6R8 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 2, 2022

