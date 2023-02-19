Fog wreaked havoc on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Sunday morning. In the Dasna area of Ghaziabad, 25 vehicles collided one after the other due to the fog. Many people have been injured, who have been admitted to the nearest hospital. However, since the accident, there has been a huge jam on the expressway. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Passenger Bus Overturns in Sagar, Four Killed, 35 Injured.

Fog Wreaks Havoc:

#WATCH | Several cars collided one after the other on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, due to fog. Some people have been injured in the accident: DCP Rural Ghaziabad Ravi Kumar (Video Source: Ghaziabad Police) pic.twitter.com/ZzID8may7S — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

