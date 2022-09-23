On Friday evening, Shiv Sena workers were seen celebrating after the Bombay High Court permitted the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction to hold the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Earlier in the day, Bombay HC permitted the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to hold its annual Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai on October 5. A division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and Kamal Khata allowed the petition filed by the Thackeray-led Sena faction and its secretary Anil Desai challenging the Mumbai civic body's order refusing them permission. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) order was a "clear abuse of process of law and bonafide," said the court.

Shiv Sena Workers Celebrate at Shivaji Park in Mumbai

#WATCH | Shiv Sena workers celebrate after Bombay High Court permitted the Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/askbWuNUnC — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

