The Indian Railways has begun the electrification of the Kashmir Rail Line. On Monday, Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to Twitter and shared a video of the successful trial of an electric train between Budgam- Baramulla section in Jammu and Kashmir.

Check ANI's tweet:

#WATCH Trial of electric train between Budgam- Baramulla section in Jammu and Kashmir (Video source: Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw) pic.twitter.com/L0EYlq0xGI — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

