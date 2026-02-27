Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh has lauded the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team for their historic performance in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. Speaking during J&K's ongoing final against Karnataka, the Minister described the team's progress as a testament to the rising sporting talent in the Union Territory. J&K reached their first-ever Ranji Trophy final after a clinical semi-final victory. Dr Singh extended his best wishes to the players, noting that their success serves as an inspiration for the region's youth. Ranji Trophy Final: Paras Dogra Fined 50 Percent Match Fee, Receives Two Demerit Points for Head-Butting Aneesh.

Dr Jitendra Singh Praises J&K Ranji Team

Best wishes to the spirited team of #JammuAndKashmir for their outstanding performance in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Your grit, discipline and determination on the field have made the entire region proud. The way you have showcased talent and resilience at the national stage is… pic.twitter.com/R7AnUOIMpk — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) February 27, 2026

