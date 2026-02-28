In an unusual moment in the ongoing Ranji Trophy2025-26 final, India star batter KL Rahul took up the ball for Karnataka against Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) in Hubballi. With J&K holding a commanding position and Karnataka's bowlers struggling to secure a breakthrough on the final day, captain Devdutt Padikkal called upon Rahul to bowl. This marked the wicketkeeper-batter's first appearance as a bowler in first-class cricket in more than a decade. The sight of Rahul bowling quickly circulated on social media and became the moment became viral. Who Will Win Ranji Trophy Title if Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Final Ends in a Draw?.

KL Rahul Bowls During Ranji Trophy Final

we got Kl rahul bowling pic.twitter.com/HqBRwbpKID — Sadha (@sadha2525) February 28, 2026

