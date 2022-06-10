People in West Bengal's Howrah held a protest over inflammatory remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma & expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Friday, 10th June. Angered protestors have been asking for the arrest of Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks. Police resorted to using tear gas to disperse the crowd in Howarh on Friday after protestors pelted stones. The state also saw demonstrations on Thursday 9th June, with protestors putting up road blockades in several places of West Bengal's Howrah district.

#WATCH | West Bengal: A huge crowd gathers at Howrah in protest over the controversial remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma & expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal. pic.twitter.com/m8Bak7Q0nF— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)