"Israel is the country which perceives India most favourably," read a statement from Israel along with a list of nations that have the best opinion of India. According to the Pew Research Centre, Israel topped the list with a 71% ranking, followed by the United Kingdom (66%), Kenya (64%), Nigeria (60%), South Korea (58%), Japan (55%), Australia (52%) and Italy (52%), were next on the list. Passport Index 2023: India Ranks at 80th Spot, Check How Many Countries Indians Can Travel Without a Visa.

