India has improved its passport ranking from the previous year's index, climbing three spots and nabbing the 80th position in the Henley Passport Index. Indian Passport holders can now visit 57 countries across the world without a prior visa. As per the latest rankings, Singapore has surpassed Japan this year and has nabbed the top spot in the index, with its citizens able to visit 192 destinations out of 227 around the world visa-free. Which Country Has The World's Most Powerful Passport in 2023? Singapore Surpasses Japan To Take the Top Spot, State Henley Passport Index.

Henley Passport Index 2023

There are more countries than ever before in the Top 10 ranking of the Henley Passport Index as the battle for first place becomes increasingly competitive.

