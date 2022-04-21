Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday inaugurated the tap-in tap-out service of BEST on the Gateway of India to Churchgate route. Speaking on the occasion he said, "Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) is India's 1st bus service to go completely digital." The state cabinet minister also said that the state government will be implementing this service in all 10 buses on this route in a few days and later they will expand it on all 438 routes.

Check tweet:

We will be implementing this in all 10 buses on this route in a few days & later expand it on all 438 routes, Maharashtra State Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray added (20.04) pic.twitter.com/yivUTt26sw — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

