North India continues to sizzle, with Delhi recording the highest temperature among major cities, reaching 42°c, and a severe heatwave warning is in effect. Rajasthan and surrounding regions are also on alert due to soaring temperatures. Mumbai stays hot and humid, with temperatures around 35°c, while Kolkata remains sultry, with highs near 38°c and no sign of rain. Bengaluru and Hyderabad may receive light showers later in the day, bringing slight relief. Chennai is likely to remain dry and warm. Shimla could experience mild rain by evening, keeping temperatures comparatively pleasant.

Mumbai Weather Today, April 19

Delhi Weather Today, April 19

Chennai Weather Today, April 19

Bengaluru Weather Today, April 19

Hyderabad Weather Today, April 19

Kolkata Weather Today, April 19

Shimla Weather Today, April 19

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)