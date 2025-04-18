A severe heatwave continues to grip parts of India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing warnings for several states. On April 18, cities like Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad are expected to experience scorching temperatures exceeding 40°c, while Mumbai and Kolkata are expected to remain hot and humid. Bengaluru may see a few thunderstorms, providing some relief. Shimla will be unusually warm, with temperatures touching 31°C.

Mumbai Weather Today, April 18

Delhi Weather Today, April 18

Chennai Weather Today, April 18

Bengaluru Weather Today, April 18

Hyderabad Weather Today, April 18

Kolkata Weather Today, April 18

Shimla Weather Today, April 18

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)