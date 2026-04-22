India is set to witness mixed weather conditions on April 22, with heat, humidity and scattered rainfall across key cities. Mumbai may see partly cloudy skies with light rain, while Delhi is expected to remain warm with hazy sunshine on Wednesday. Chennai will likely stay hot and humid, whereas Bengaluru and Hyderabad could witness evening showers with cloudy intervals on April 22. Kolkata may experience thunderstorms and high humidity levels, while Shimla is expected to remain cool with cloudy conditions. Residents are advised to check local updates before planning travel. Heat Wave Alert: IMD Issues Warning for Multiple States As Temperatures Rise, Check Full List.

Mumbai Weather Today, April 22

Delhi Weather Today, April 22

Chennai Weather Today, April 22

Bengaluru Weather Today, April 22

Hyderabad Weather Today, April 22

Kolkata Weather Today, April 22

Shimla Weather Today, April 22

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