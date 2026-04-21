The India Meteorological Department has issued a heat wave alert across several parts of the country, warning of a sharp rise in temperatures over the coming days. The alert covers states including Bihar, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and the Vidarbha region, with warnings in effect between April 21 and April 25.

The weather agency said both daytime and night-time temperatures are expected to remain above normal, with maximum temperatures likely to rise by 3-4°C across northwest India during this period. Weather Forecast Today, April 21: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

IMD Issues Warning for Multiple Indian States As Temperatures Rise

States Under Heat Wave Alert

According to the IMD, heat wave conditions are likely in the following regions:

April 21: Bihar

April 21–24: Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, east Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh

April 21–25: west Uttar Pradesh

April 22–23: west Rajasthan

April 22–24: Madhya Pradesh

The IMD added that existing heat wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are expected to persist and gradually expand towards eastern and central India over the next few days. Hyderabad Weather and Rain Forecast for SRH vs DC IPL 2026.

Warmer Nights Expected in Several Regions

In addition to extreme daytime heat, “warm night” conditions are forecast in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on April 21. Minimum temperatures across many plains are currently between 20°C and 26°C, with several regions recording above-normal night temperatures, increasing overall heat stress.

Temperatures Already Near 45°C

Recent observations show daytime temperatures ranging between 40°C and 45°C across parts of central and northern India. The highest recorded temperature was 44.4°C in Prayagraj. Temperatures are reported to be significantly above normal in several states, including parts of Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

Rainfall and Storms in Other Regions

While heat intensifies in many areas, northeast and eastern India are expected to receive rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds during the week.

States such as Arunachal Pradesh and Assam may see heavy to very heavy rainfall on multiple days. Thunderstorms with strong winds have also been recorded recently across Jharkhand, Odisha and parts of central India.

Weather Systems Behind the Conditions

The IMD attributed the current weather pattern to multiple systems, including cyclonic circulations over eastern and central India and an anti-cyclonic system over interior Maharashtra.

A western disturbance is also expected to impact the western Himalayan region from April 23, which may influence weather conditions in northern parts of the country.

Temperatures are expected to rise further across northwest and central India until April 25, while other regions may see little change. Authorities have advised residents in affected states to limit exposure to heat, stay hydrated and follow local advisories as the heat wave conditions persist.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).