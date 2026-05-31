Weather Forecast Today, May 31, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla

A mix of monsoon showers, thunderstorms and lingering heatwave conditions is expected across several Indian cities on Sunday, May 31, according to forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While parts of southern and western India are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall as the southwest monsoon advances further, northern regions may continue to witness fluctuating temperatures, thunderstorms and humid conditions. Mumbai is expected to experience cloudy skies with intermittent light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by humid conditions. The city has been witnessing increased pre-monsoon and monsoon-related activity as the southwest monsoon progresses along parts of the western coast. Chennai and Bengaluru are also likely to receive rain and thunderstorms in isolated areas, providing some relief from daytime heat. Hyderabad is forecast to see partly cloudy conditions with the possibility of evening showers and thunderstorms. Weather officials have indicated that moisture-bearing winds linked to the advancing monsoon are contributing to rainfall activity across southern states. Monsoon 2026 Forecast and Update: IMD Predicts Below-Normal Monsoon Rainfall and Above-Normal Heatwaves in June.

Mumbai Weather Today, May 31

Delhi Weather Today, May 31

Chennai Weather Today, May 31

Bengaluru Weather Today, May 31

Kolkata Weather Today, May 31

Hyderabad Weather Today, May 31

Shimla Weather Today, May 31

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 05:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).