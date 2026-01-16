Weather conditions across major Indian cities show clear regional contrasts. Mumbai is likely to remain warm and humid with partly cloudy skies and no significant rain, while Delhi continues to reel under a cold wave, dense morning fog, and chilly winds keeping temperatures low. Chennai may see light to moderate showers under the lingering northeast monsoon influence. Bengaluru and Hyderabad are expected to enjoy pleasant, dry weather with mild daytime temperatures. In the hills, Shimla remains very cold with chances of light snowfall at higher altitudes. Meanwhile, Kolkata is set for comfortable winter conditions with clear skies and cool nights. Has It Ever Been 0 Degrees in Delhi? Near-Freezing Temperatures, Dense Fog Grip National Capital as Cold Wave Persists.

