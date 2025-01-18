The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted varied weather conditions across major cities today, January 18. In Mumbai, the temperature will range between 19 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, with clear skies expected throughout the day. Delhi will experience dense fog with temperatures ranging from 7 degrees Celsius to 19 degrees Celsius. Chennai will see a partly cloudy sky with a possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms, with temperatures varying between 22 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru's weather will include fog or mist in the early morning, with temperatures ranging from 17 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad will have a partly cloudy sky with haze, and temperatures will range between 18 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius. Kolkata is expected to have mainly clear skies with temperatures ranging between 14 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, while Shimla will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures between 5 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius. Weather Forecast Today, January 17: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

