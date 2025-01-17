As per the latest weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for January 17, cities across the country will experience varying weather conditions. In Mumbai, temperatures will range from a minimum of 17 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius, with mainly clear skies. Delhi will experience very dense fog, with a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius. Chennai will see a partly cloudy sky with temperatures ranging from 22 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius, while Bengaluru will have similar conditions, with temperatures between 19 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad will experience fog or mist in the early morning, with temperatures ranging from 18 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius. Kolkata will enjoy a clear sky, with temperatures ranging from 15 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius. Shimla will have a chilly day, with temperatures ranging from 0 degrees Celsius to 12 degrees Celsius under partly cloudy skies. Delhi Weather Update Today, January 16: Delhiites Wake Up to Light Rain As Dense Fog Shrouds City; 29 Trains Delayed.

