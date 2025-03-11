As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), major Indian cities will experience varied weather conditions on March 11, 2025. Mumbai will see a mainly clear sky, with temperatures ranging between 23 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius. Delhi is expected to have strong surface winds during the day, with a temperature range of 17 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius. Chennai may witness moderate rain or thunderstorms, with temperatures between 23 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru could experience thunder and lightning development, while Hyderabad will have a partly cloudy sky with haze. Kolkata is forecasted to have a mainly clear sky, while Shimla will enjoy pleasant weather with clear skies and a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius. Weather Forecast Today, March 10: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

