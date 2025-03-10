The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released the weather forecast for major Indian cities on March 10. Mumbai is expected to experience a heatwave with temperatures ranging from 22 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius. Delhi will see misty conditions with a minimum of 15 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius. Chennai is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain, while Bengaluru will have a mainly clear sky. Hyderabad may experience a partly cloudy sky with haze, and Kolkata will have clear weather. Meanwhile, Shimla is forecasted to receive light rain with temperatures betw
Weather Forecast Today, March 10: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata
Check weather forecast today, March 10, 2025, and rainfall predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Shimla and Bengaluru.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released the weather forecast for major Indian cities on March 10. Mumbai is expected to experience a heatwave with temperatures ranging from 22 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius. Delhi will see misty conditions with a minimum of 15 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius. Chennai is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain, while Bengaluru will have a mainly clear sky. Hyderabad may experience a partly cloudy sky with haze, and Kolkata will have clear weather. Meanwhile, Shimla is forecasted to receive light rain with temperatures between 9 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius.
Mumbai Weather Today, March 10
Delhi Weather Today, March 10
Chennai Weather Today, March 10
Bengaluru Weather Today, March 10
Hyderabad Weather Today, March 10
Kolkata Weather Today, March 10
Shimla Weather Today, March 10
