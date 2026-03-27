Weather conditions across major Indian cities are expected to remain largely stable on Friday, March 27, with regional variations in temperature and humidity, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Mumbai and Chennai experienced warm and humid conditions, while Delhi and Hyderabad saw rising temperatures under clear skies on March 27. Bengaluru reported relatively moderate weather, and Kolkata remained warm with some humidity. In contrast, Shimla continued to record cooler conditions, reflecting typical hill station weather. Overall, the IMD has not indicated any major weather disturbances across these regions for the day. Kolkata Weather Update and Rain Forecast: Gusty Winds and Thunderstorms Predicted Over the Weekend.

Mumbai Weather Today, March 27

Delhi Weather Today, March 27

Chennai Weather Today, March 27

Bengaluru Weather Today, March 27

Hyderabad Weather Today, March 27

Kolkata Weather Today, March 27

Shimla Weather Today, March 27

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