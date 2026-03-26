Kolkata, March 26: Kolkata is set for a mix of warm days and intermittent rainfall as pre-monsoon activity kicks in over the coming week. Thursday, March 26, will remain dry, with maximum temperatures near 34°C and minimum around 25°C, before clouds gather and scattered rain enters the forecast.

The dry spell early in the week is likely to be short-lived, with light rain or thundershowers expected from Friday morning, March 27, in the city and adjoining districts. Weather Forecast Today, March 26: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Kolkata Weather Update and Rain Forecast Live Map

Saturday, March 28, is forecast to be the most active day for weather in Kolkata. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected across many parts of Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly. These conditions may be accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph and occasional lightning, raising the risk of localized disruptions.

Sunday, March 29, could see a brief easing, with isolated showers only. Temperatures are expected to dip slightly, with highs around 32°C and lows near 24°C, offering some relief from the midweek warmth. IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alerts Across India; Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Likely.

Monday, March 30, is expected to remain dry, providing a short window of calmer weather. However, another round of light rain may return on Tuesday, March 31, in a few locations. By Wednesday, April 1, conditions are expected to clear again, continuing the cycle of alternating dry spells and rainfall.

The week reflects a typical late March pattern for Kolkata, with fluctuating temperatures and intermittent thunderstorms. Residents should be prepared for brief spells of rain, gusty winds, and lightning, particularly over the weekend, while temperatures may dip slightly before warming again in early April.

This pre-monsoon phase underscores the city’s transitional weather, marked by alternating warm and wet conditions that are characteristic of Kolkata at this time of year.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 07:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).