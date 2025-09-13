Today, September 13, weather across major Indian cities shows varied conditions. Mumbai is expected to experience partly cloudy skies with occasional showers, while Delhi may see a hot day with intermittent humidity and no significant rainfall. Chennai will remain humid with light rains in some areas, whereas Bengaluru is likely to witness moderate rainfall accompanied by cooler temperatures. Hyderabad may experience partly sunny skies with chances of isolated showers. Shimla is expected to be pleasant with mild temperatures and clear skies, while Kolkata may see scattered thunderstorms and humid conditions throughout the day. Citizens are advised to carry umbrellas where rain is predicted and stay hydrated in hotter regions, especially Delhi and Chennai. Punjab Floods Death Toll: 46 People Die As Catastrophic Monsoon Flood Ravages State.

