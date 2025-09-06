At least 46 people have died as Punjab continues to battle its worst flood crisis in nearly four decades, Punjab's Department of Information and Public Relations confirmed on Saturday, September 6. "The death toll in the state due to floods has risen to 46," the Department of Information and Public Relations said. The Punjab floods have been declared the most severe since 1988, affecting over 3.5 lakh people and submerging approximately 1,655 villages across the state. The flood situation remains critical today as rescue operations continue across multiple districts. Over 20,000 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas. Punjab Floods: 5,500 Civilians, 300 Paramilitary Personnel Rescued by Army Amid Heavy Rainfall in State; 27 Tonnes of Essential Supplies Delivered (Watch Videos).

Punjab Floods Death Toll

Punjab floods | The death toll in the state due to floods has risen to 46: Department of Information and Public Relations, Punjab — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)