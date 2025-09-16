The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted "cloudy sky with heavy to very heavy rain" at isolated places in Mumbai and suburbs with a possibility of thunder and lightning, besides gusty winds at a speed of 30-40 kmph on Tuesday, September 16. The IMD predicts stable, dry conditions in Delhi for the next 10 days. Chennai will witness heavy rainfall over the next few days, whereas Bengaluru is likely to witness moderate rainfall accompanied by cooler temperatures. Hyderabad may experience partly sunny skies with chances of isolated showers. Shimla is expected to be pleasant with mild temperatures and clear skies, while Kolkata may see scattered thunderstorms and humid conditions throughout the day. Citizens are advised to carry umbrellas where rain is predicted and stay hydrated in hotter regions, especially Delhi and Chennai. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain Across Multiple Districts Over Next Few Days, Check Details.

