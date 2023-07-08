Voting for the West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023 began today, July 8. Ahead of the voting for the panchayat polls in the state, voters were seen standing in a queue outside a polling booth in Dinhata, Cooch Behar. Voting for panchayat elections will begin at 7 am. Multiple videos of people standing outside polling booths across the state including Cooch Behar, Murshidabad district, South 24 Parganas, etc. have gone viral on social media. A total of around 5.67 crore voters are expected to cast their votes in order to choose representatives for nearly 928 seats across 22 zilla parishads, 9,730 panchayat samities, and 63,229 gram panchayat seats. Polling will be held between 7 am and 5 pm. West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: BJP Candidate Attacked Allegedly by TMC in Coochbehar.

Visuals From a Polling Booth in Masjid Bati, South 24 Parganas

#WATCH | Polling for the 2023 West Bengal Panchayat elections to begin at 7am today; visuals from a polling booth in Masjid Bati, South 24 Parganas pic.twitter.com/KKusRm3H5J — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

Voters Queue Up Outside Polling Booth in Murshidabad District

#WATCH | Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Murshidabad district ahead of voting for West Bengal Panchayat elections. Voting for Panchayat elections will begin at 7am. pic.twitter.com/S0v99KnvoB — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

Voting for Panchayat Elections Will Begin at 7 am

#WATCH | Voters standing in a queue outside a polling booth in Dinhata, Cooch Behar ahead of voting for West Bengal Panchayat elections. Voting for Panchayat elections will begin at 7am. pic.twitter.com/IJ2M7VFIfy — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

