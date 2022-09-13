Some protestors torched the vehicle of West Bengal police amid BJP’s Nabanna Chalo march against the state government. Several videos have also emerged showing the protesters vandalising the police vehicle and the fire department putting down the fire. Tear gas, water cannons, lathi charge used to deploy the protesters from the site.

