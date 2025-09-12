A viral video captured the alarming moment a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft lost its outer wheel during takeoff from Kandla airport. Despite the incident, the pilots safely continued the flight and landed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Another wheel reportedly burst upon landing, but all 64 passengers on board were unharmed. The airline confirmed, “All passengers just to remind you at the moment are safe.” Following the safe touchdown, the aircraft taxied to the terminal under its own power. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, reviewing the footage and aircraft maintenance records to determine the cause of the wheel detachment and prevent similar events in the future. Mumbai Airport Declares Full Emergency After SpiceJet Q400 Plane Loses Outer Wheel During Takeoff at Kandla; Plane Makes Safe Landing at CSMIA (Video).

Video Shows SpiceJet Q400 Aircraft Losing Outer Wheel During Takeoff From Kandla

