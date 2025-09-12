A SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Kandla to Mumbai made a safe landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on September 12 after a technical issue triggered an emergency. Officials said an outer wheel was found on the Kandla runway after the plane’s take-off. As a precaution, a full emergency was declared at CSMIA. The aircraft landed safely on Runway 27 at 15:51 hrs, and all passengers and crew were reported safe. SpiceJet confirmed the plane taxied to the terminal under its own power, with passengers disembarking normally. Airport authorities added that normal operations resumed soon after, stressing that safety protocols worked as intended and ensured passenger security throughout the incident. IndiGo Flight 6E 813 From Goa With 140 Passengers on Board Makes Emergency Landing in Indore.

An aircraft from Kandla made an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) at 15:51 hrs on 12 September 2025 after reporting a technical issue. A full emergency was declared as a precaution. The aircraft landed safely on Runway 27, and all…

