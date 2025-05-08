Following escalating tensions after India foiled Pakistani attacks, 24 airports across northern and north-western India have been shut for passenger flights until 5:29 am on May 10, as per a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen). The closed airports span Jammu & Kashmir, Leh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Key airports include Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Pathankot, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Jamnagar, Bhatinda, Bhuj, Dharamshala, Shimla, Rajkot, Porbandar, Bikaner, Hindon, Kishangarh, and Kandla. This move prioritises national security and passenger safety. Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Bans Pakistan Airlines From Using Indian Airspace; NOTAM Issued, Say Sources.

Full List of Airports Shut by NOTAM

