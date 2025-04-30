New Delhi, Apr 30: India on Wednesday banned Pakistan airlines from using its airspace amid escalating tensions with the neighbouring country in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Sources said that a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued that bars Pakistan airlines from using the Indian airspace. India Bans Instagram Accounts of Several Pakistani Actors Including Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan Days After Pahalgam Terror Attack.

The development comes a week after Pakistan barred Indian carriers from using its airspace.

